Law enforcement looking into 'crime of opportunity' with Lime Creek vehicle break-ins

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 2:45 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 2:47 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - After another reported car break-in, law enforcement in north Iowa is reminding those using Lime Creek Nature Center to lock their vehicles.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said there have been around five reports in the last year and a half of vehicles parked at Lime Creek having their windows smashed and belongings taken.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” Cerro Gordo County Chief Deputy David Hepperly said. “They look through the vehicle and see you’ve left something of value.”

Hepperly said all the reported break-ins have occurred during daylight and have many involved the perpetrator(s) taking cash from wallets or purses. 

