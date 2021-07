ROCHESTER, Minn. – Utility disconnections for non-payment will resume on August 2 in Rochester.

Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) says customers with an outstanding debt with received a notice with the date of their disconnection. RPU says financial and energy assistance resources can be found at https://www.rpu.org/education-environment/community-resources.php or by calling RPU Customer Care at 507-280-1500.

Utility disconnections were halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.