Online video claiming planted drugs results in response from Rochester police

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A video circulating online that claimed a Rochester police officer planted drugs at a crime scene has resulted in a response from the department.

Police said they take the accusations seriously and will be reviewing the video to investigate.

The Facebook post, circulated in the Spotted in Rochester group, claimed an officer planted evidence in the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was stopped due to probable cause and that officers located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The suspect in the case has been arrested several times for drug and gun crimes.