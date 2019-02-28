After nearly three weeks, Mason City dog returns home

MASON CITY, Iowa - After nearly three weeks in some of the most brutally cold and snowy weeks the area has seen this winter, a German shepherd mix named Duey is back home.

Melanie Houston remembers the day when Duey and his brother Dovahkiin ran away, on February 6th.

"We had a friend who came over, and it was kind of unexpected where I was in the middle of me getting ready for work the next day and feeding dinner, and he came in and I warned him the dogs were behind me, and unfortunately they rushed past and they got outside and they ran."

After a search, she spread the word on social media, asking the public for help locating the dogs. While Dovahkiin was found safe a few days later, Duey was nowhere to be found. He was spotted a few times in the same area of town, though, and those updates were shared on Facebook.

On Tuesday, he was found alive inside an old barn near NIACC.

Houston says it was a big relief, especially for her 4-year old son, who considers Duey to be his best friend.

"Our son's super happy. He saw him and you can tell he was so worried about the way he looked. And he said, 'what are those red marks on his nose?' And I'm like 'he's gonna be OK', and he's like 'are you sure?' 'Doctor says he's gonna be OK buddy, he's gonna be OK.'"

She credits her community and social media for helping to bring him home.

"Honestly if it wasn't for social media, we probably wouldn't have found him. Or even had half the sightings we had where we could go try to find him. None of that would've came there. That's where we got the majority of them, where people were calling us from the number on social media."

Duey is now doing some recuperating. He suffered frostbite on his paws and nose, and lost nearly 20 lbs., but is expected to make a full recovery.