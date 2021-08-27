Major investigation leads to MN, IA arrests. Local leader says there's more to be done on human trafficking

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 47 victims have been saved, and 102 suspects arrested after authorities across 12 states joined forces in a major human trafficking investigation.

While authorities in Minnesota and Iowa say related investigations are ongoing, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says at least one sex trafficking suspect was arrested in Anoka County, where eight victims were recovered. The Des Moines Police Department tells KIMT their Vice / Narcotics unit made three arrests, two for prostitution, and evidence recovered in the operation may lead to future rescues.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem has played a significant role in addressing human trafficking in Minnesota throughout his career, and says children are among the most susceptible to becoming victims.

"The vast majority of people, when they begin being trafficked, are about 12-years-old. Now, I'm convinced there is no 12-year-old girl or boy who says to his or her mother, 'I want to grow up and be a prostitute.' That doesn't happen. And so there is a level of coercion or force that brings these folks into this system." Ostrem continued, "it's not like Pretty Woman, the movie, where you see people out in the street. That's not what it's like."

One of Ostrem's chief actions related to human trafficking was helping craft Minnesota's Safe Harbor legislation, which increased penalties against commercial sex abusers and purchasers, while shifting how lawmakers view sexually exploited youth.

"We called the persons engaged in trafficking 'victims.' We didn't look at them as criminals, we didn't look at them as defendants - they're victims. And when we changed that dynamic, everything changed," Ostrem said.

Today, Olmsted County's human trafficking initiatives center around education and training, according to Ostrem, to prevent children from becoming involved. But when local investigations take place, the results are eye-opening.

"When law enforcement sets up some kind of a sting operation, the phone rings off the hook. There's that much out there that the investigations are just overwhelming." Ostrem continued, "this operation that just occurred is a great example of very significant efforts, and how the collaboration of many jurisdictions - it takes that to really try and uncover and undo some of this."

Ostrem adds often times human trafficking is right in front of us, and if you're not looking for it, you won't see it. He also credits the Sisters of Saint Francis at Assisi Heights for opening his eyes to the truth behind human trafficking.