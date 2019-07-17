Clear
After invite, Humboldt senior battling cancer gets her day with the Cubs at Wrigley Field

Photo courtesy Chicago Cubs Twitter.

A week after Humboldt’s Ashlyn Clark was invited to Wrigley Field, she was able to spend the day in Chicago with the Cubs.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 2:39 PM

CHICAGO - A week after Humboldt's Ashlyn Clark was invited to Wrigley Field, she was able to spend the day in Chicago with the Cubs.

Clark is a teen who inspired many by playing softball this summer while battling cancer.

Last week, Cubs star Jon Lester reached out via social media and invited Clark and her family to Wrigley Field for a game.

“Congratulations Ashlyn! How about you and your family come to Wrigley for a game to celebrate! And if its not too much to ask, maybe you could sign a ball for me? #NVRQT,” Lester tweeted.

It didn’t take long to make it happen as Clark was able to meet the World Series champion and the Cubs on Wednesday when they hosted the Reds.

You can see more from the Chicago Cubs social media account below.

