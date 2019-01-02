Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

After inactivity, the Mason City River City Renaissance Project is moving quickly

After inactivity, the Mason City River City Renaissance Project is moving quickly

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITYA, Iowa- “I’m happy to report that the state of the city is good and filled with promise,” said Mayor Bill Schickel during his annual State of the City Address Wednesday.
In the address Mayor Schickel discussed taking the city’s dilapidated buildings more seriously as well as a Riverwalk along Willow Creek to rival that of the one in San Antonio but the big headliner is the announcement that construction of the new multi-purpose arena will begin no later than February.
“We’ve finally lifted the River City Renaissance Project out of the ditch and on to the road of success,” Mayor Schickel said.
The project, though, still has its critics.
“How are you going to pay for this thing and get back the $10 million from the state,” said Mason City resident Max Weaver.
The project stalled for four years and many in the city administration believe it’s time to get moving.
“Inaction would also produce a very negative outcome,” said City Administrator Aaron Burnett. “It will lead the city to not be able to execute the reinvestment district grant, the $9.2 from the state, it’ll lead to continued dilapidation of the mall and out-migration of the folks that are still doing business in the mall.”
State funding for the project is dependent on the Gatehouse Capital hotel agreement that remains in limbo. If that deal doesn’t move forward the city would be roughly $4 million short of the money needed for the arena.
“The shortfall would then have to be made up with some other revenue sources and there’s also tax increment financing and other revenues dedicated to other portions of the project,” said Burnett.
And while Burnett is concerned about the possibility, he still thinks it is time to build the long ballyhooed arena.
“At some point we need to take a step forward with the project,” said Burnett. “Inactivity has led to a lot of doubt and a lot of difficulties.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

01-01-19 6PM SPORTS

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Image

Jail Population Decreased

Image

Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Image

Legal to eat roadkill in Oregon

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New visitor restriction at Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa

Community Events