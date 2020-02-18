After-hours theft from Rochester restaurant under investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An after-hours theft at a Rochester restaurant is under investigation after around $1,500 and a tablet was taken from an unlocked safe.
Authorities said it happened Saturday at 10:44 p.m. at Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar. The restaurant closes at 10 and the incident was captured on surveillance video.
No arrests have been made.
