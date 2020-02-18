Clear

After-hours theft from Rochester restaurant under investigation

An after-hours theft at a Rochester restaurant is under investigation after around $1,500 and a tablet was taken from an unlocked safe.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 9:26 AM

Authorities said it happened Saturday at 10:44 p.m. at Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar. The restaurant closes at 10 and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

No arrests have been made. 

