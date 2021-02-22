After five police chases, Fillmore County man is sent to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After five car chases in two counties, a southeastern Minnesota man is going to prison.

Brian Keith Rathbun, 55 of Wykoff, was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars, with credit for 205 days already served. That’s for concurrent sentences for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle in Olmsted County and possession of a firearm or ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence in Fillmore County. As part of a plea deal, 13 other criminal charges against Rathbun were dismissed.

He was first accused of evading a traffic stop on March 8, 2019, in Rochester where just under four grams of methamphetamine were found in his vehicle. Next, Rathbun was charged with failing to obey an officer, leading to a car chase on May 13, 2019, that started in Oronoco and reached speeds of 70 to 80 miles per hour. Rathbun was then found sleeping in his vehicle in Rochester on September 17, 2019, and after a police officer determined there were felony warrants for his arrest, Rathbun again sped away.

Law enforcement tried to capture Rathbun after learning he was at a trailer park in Wykoff. After another car chase that reached up to 80 miles per hour, Rathbun again escaped but his vehicle was found. Law enforcement says there were two shotguns and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

And after being accused again of drug possession in Fillmore County, Rathbun was finally caught on October 15, 2020 at Willow Creek Campground. Rochester police say Rathbun tried to drive away but officers had blocked the campground exit and when Rathbun tried to escape on foot, he was captured by a police K9 dog.