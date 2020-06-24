After domestic situation in Austin, man now facing attempted murder charge

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man arrested earlier this week following a domestic situation is now facing an attempted murder charge, according to the Mower County jail roster.

Raul Zavala, 27, is now being charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault-great bodily harm and three counts of second-degree assault.

Police said Monday that Zavala and another man were found blood-covered after a report of a domestic situation Sunday night.

Police were called at 8:46 p.m. to the 1800 block of 4th Ave. NW after a report that a gun had been fired.

Two men were found actively fighting inside the home, and a witness turned over a .380 pistol to officers.

Police said one shot was fired but only struck a door frame. The wounds and bleeding were believed to have been caused by one person stabbing the other along.

A beer bottle was believed to be involved as well.