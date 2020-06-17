Clear

After declaring victory over coronavirus, China is facing a new outbreak

'This has truly rung an alarm bell for us.'

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 7:16 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 8:29 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BEIJING (AP) — China raised its emergency warning to its second highest level and canceled more than 60% of the flights to Beijing on Wednesday amid a new coronavirus outbreak in the capital — a sharp pullback for the nation that declared victory over the virus in March and a warning for the rest of the world about how tenacious this virus really is.

New infections spiked in India, Iran and U.S. states including Florida, Texas and Arizona as authorities struggled to balance restarting economic activity without accelerating the spread of the pandemic.

European nations, which embarked on a widescale reopening this week, looked on with trepidation as the Americas struggled mightily to contain the first wave of the pandemic and Asian nations like China and South Korea reported new outbreaks, giving rise to fears of a second wave.

Chinese officials described the situation in Beijing as “extremely grave.”

“This has truly rung an alarm bell for us,” Party Secretary Cai Qi told a meeting of Beijing's Communist Party Standing Committee.

The party's Global Times said 1,255 flights to and from the capital’s two major airports were scrapped by Wednesday morning, about two-thirds of those scheduled. Beijing Capital Airport is traditionally the world’s second busiest in passenger capacity.

Since the virus emerged in China late last year and spread worldwide, there have been more than 8.1 million confirmed cases and at least 443,000 deaths, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll is much higher, due to the many who died without being tested and other factors.

The U.S. has the most infections and deaths in the world, with a toll that neared 117,000 on Wednesday, surpassing the number of Americans who died in World War I.

Arizona reported a new daily high of nearly 2,400 new infections for a total of more than 39,000, while in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott insisted that the state's health care system could handle the fast-rising number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Tuesday marked the eighth time in nine days that Texas set a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations at 2,518. State health officials also reported 2,622 new cases, a single-day high.

“It does raise concerns, but there is no reason right now to be alarmed,” Abbott said.

Texas began aggressively re-opening its economy on May 1. Abbott noted that Texans may have become lax in wearing masks or practicing social distancing and urged people to stay home as much as possible.

Canada and the U.S., meanwhile, decided to extend to July 21 a deal to keep their border closed to nonessential travel, with many Canadians fearing cases arriving from the U.S.

“This is a decision that will protect people on both sides of the border,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

As the U.S. struggles with the first wave of the virus, other countries where it was widely thought to be under control faced disturbing developments.

In South Korea, authorities reported 43 new cases amid increased public activity. Authorities said 25 of them came from around Seoul, where hundreds of infections have been linked to nightclubs, church gatherings, e-commerce workers and door-to-door salespeople. Twelve of the new cases came from international arrivals.

Not long after declaring itself virus-free, New Zealand was dealing with a reemergence of the virus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern assigned a top military leader to oversee the border quarantines after what she described as an “unacceptable failure” by health officials.

They had allowed two New Zealand citizens who had returned from London to leave quarantine before being tested to see a dying relative. After the women tested positive, New Zealand began tracing their potential contacts to ensure the virus is contained.

Their cases raised the specter that international air travel could ignite a new surge of the virus just as countries seek to boost their devastated tourism industries.

China also put other travel limits around the capital, keying in on hot spots. Beijing had essentially eradicated local transmissions until recent days, with 137 new cases since last week.

On Wednesday, the city of 20 million raised its threat level from 3 to 2, leading to the cancellation of classes, suspended reopenings and stronger requirements for social distancing. China had relaxed many lockdown controls after the Communist Party declared victory over the virus in March.

India — which has the fourth-highest caseload after the U.S., Brazil and Russia — added more than 2,000 deaths to its tally, after Delhi and Maharashtra states included 1,672 previously unreported fatalities. Its death toll of 11,903 is now eighth highest in the world. India has been reporting 10,000 new infections and more than 300 deaths each day for the last two weeks.

Iran's latest outbreak comes after a major Muslim holiday last month and as travel and lockdown restrictions were relaxed. Health Minister Saeed Namaki said he realized the extent of the challenge when he took a domestic flight.

“Many people have become careless, frustrated with wearing masks,” he said. “They did not observe (social) distancing in the flight’s seating and the airliner’s ventilation system was not working.”

In Europe, which has seen over 184,000 virus-related deaths, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the country will hold a ceremony on July 16 to honor its more than 27,000 dead.

German officials said 400 people at a large western meatpacking plant had tested positive for COVID-19, even as authorities clamp down on the industry. German abattoirs have seen several outbreaks in recent weeks, prompting the government to impose stricter safety rules.

Denmark's health minister urged anyone who joined a large protest against racial injustice on June 7 to be tested “whether you have symptoms or not” after one person in the crowd was found to be infected.

“As long as we have the virus in Europe and in Denmark, it will flare up. We are dealing with a very, very contagious disease,” said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 30882

Reported Deaths: 1344
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10323724
Ramsey4033192
Stearns210919
Anoka177090
Dakota175874
Nobles16206
Washington80237
Olmsted78112
Rice6973
Mower6612
Kandiyohi5481
Scott5414
Clay50637
Wright3832
Todd3752
Carver2762
Sherburne2703
Freeborn2220
Lyon2222
Benton1933
Steele1750
Blue Earth1642
Martin1475
St. Louis12414
Cottonwood1110
Watonwan990
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Goodhue947
Crow Wing9010
Winona8515
Otter Tail831
Carlton800
Chisago801
Polk672
Dodge590
Itasca5912
Chippewa571
Unassigned5531
McLeod540
Morrison541
Le Sueur521
Pennington510
Becker500
Isanti500
Meeker501
Douglas480
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault280
Mille Lacs281
Rock250
Sibley252
Beltrami230
Wabasha210
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman170
Wilkin153
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Big Stone130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Yellow Medicine110
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Clearwater50
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Lake20
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24113

Reported Deaths: 664
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5199163
Woodbury301540
Black Hawk183855
Buena Vista16008
Dallas102927
Linn102180
Marshall94218
Wapello67526
Johnson6508
Crawford6222
Muscatine57443
Pottawattamie51711
Tama42929
Scott40810
Dubuque39022
Sioux3620
Louisa35512
Wright2910
Jasper28217
Story2593
Washington2089
Plymouth2034
Warren1971
Dickinson1580
Hamilton1250
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Boone1011
Webster1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay830
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor740
Clinton681
Des Moines662
Cherokee590
Guthrie593
Cedar541
Franklin500
Shelby500
Carroll491
Monona490
Osceola490
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe476
Benton461
Jefferson460
Hardin450
Emmet410
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac380
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Davis341
Humboldt341
Iowa340
Madison342
Hancock320
Lyon310
Pocahontas300
Fayette280
Delaware271
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Butler232
Grundy230
Floyd211
Greene210
Kossuth190
Ida180
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk160
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Howard120
Van Buren120
Adair110
Union100
Decatur90
Montgomery92
Adams80
Mitchell80
Ringgold80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
