Clear

After court nixes eviction ban, race is on for federal help

President Joe Biden/AP graphic

A court ruling striking down a national eviction moratorium has placed additional pressure on the federal and state governments to deliver tens of billions of dollars in promised rental aid.

Posted: May 9, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The recent court ruling striking down a national eviction moratorium has heightened concerns that tenants won't receive tens of billions of dollars in promised federal aid in time to avoid getting kicked out of their homes.

A federal judge on Wednesday found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed the moratorium last year. Housing advocates believe the ban saved lives and not only should continue, but be extended past its initial June 30 deadline.

For now, the moratorium remains: A judge stayed the court's order following an appeal from the Justice Department.

Without the moratorium, advocates say, the only thing standing between many tenants and eviction is the nearly $50 billion allocated by Congress for rental assistance. Advocates say very few tenants have received any of the money — which is up to individual states to distribute — and they fear it won't get to the neediest people in time if the moratorium is scrapped.

“Unfortunately, rental assistance funds are not reaching struggling families nearly as quickly as is needed,” said Oren Sellstrom, litigation director for the Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston. “Here in Massachusetts, tenants report that submitting a rental assistance application is like sending it into a black hole.”

The government didn't do much better last year, when several states failed to spend the federal coronavirus relief monies they had set aside for rental assistance, the advocates said. Among them were New York, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas.

Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said some of the same problems are being seen now, namely landlords refusing to participate, programs refusing to give money directly to tenants and cumbersome application processes.

“The CDC moratorium is essential to our efforts to prevent people from getting evicted before they can get rental assistance,” said Caitlin Cedfeldt, a staff attorney at Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Landlords, many of whom have challenged the moratorium, say the court's decision increases pressure on the federal and state governments to speed up rental assistance distribution.

“Instead of propping up legally-questionable policies, government at every level needs to cut the red tape and focus on distributing the $46 billion in rental assistance efficiently,” Bob Pinnegar, president & CEO of the National Apartment Association, said in an email interview. “Getting rental assistance funds into the hands of those renters and rental housing providers who need it most is the only way to prevent irrevocable harm to our nation’s housing supply.”

President Joe Biden's administration on Friday announced changes aimed at doing just that. Government agencies implementing the rental relief program will be required to offer assistance directly to renters if landlords choose not to participate, said Gene Sperling. Sperling is the White House coordinator of Biden's American Rescue Plan, a sweeping, $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package Congress passed to help the country defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health. Also, the waiting time for delivering the assistance to renters is cut in half if landlords aren't involved, Sperling said.

“We need to make sure that as we implement these emergency funds that we are nimble enough to address growing needs,” he said.

The eviction ban was put in place last year to prevent families from losing their homes and moving into shelters or sharing crowded conditions with relatives or friends, conditions health officials said could exacerbate the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Proponents of the moratorium argue it is necessary since the pandemic is still a threat and so many people are at risk of eviction or foreclosure. Nearly 4 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, according to the Census Bureau’s biweekly Household Pulse Survey.

“In the short term, Congress and the Biden administration have the power to strengthen the moratorium across the country and halt all evictions for the remainder of the pandemic,” Dawn Phillips, executive director of Right To The City Alliance, a national coalition of 90 housing-justice organizations, said in an email interview.

A handful of states are picking up the slack themselves. The state of Connecticut and the city of Philadelphia both have their own eviction moratoriums in place.

“While we’re ahead of the curve in working to get our rental relief money out compared to our peers, we still have a long way to go,” said Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who indicated that his state's moratorium would probably remain in place for another month. " ... We’re trying to work with tenants and landlords to put together something that allows people to stay in their homes a lot longer.”

In Philadelphia, lawmakers credit a local moratorium with helping to reduce evictions from about 20,000 a year to only 5,000 last year. On top of that, a program started in September requires landlords to apply for rental assistance prior to going to court to evict tenants. The so-called diversion program has been credited with preventing thousands of evictions.

“We had to create alternatives to eviction,” said Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym, who helped put the program in place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 586959

Reported Deaths: 7317
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1216331723
Ramsey50779870
Dakota45436446
Anoka41188435
Washington26586280
Stearns22051221
St. Louis17628302
Scott17117124
Wright15835137
Olmsted1315098
Sherburne1152585
Carver1040245
Clay810992
Rice7977106
Blue Earth743341
Crow Wing657388
Kandiyohi650383
Chisago587951
Otter Tail570778
Benton563297
Goodhue474372
Mower463332
Douglas463074
Winona451750
Itasca426453
McLeod419958
Morrison416060
Isanti414563
Nobles406948
Beltrami390058
Steele383415
Polk382068
Becker377750
Lyon358950
Carlton342653
Freeborn340629
Pine325521
Nicollet322343
Brown303840
Mille Lacs299752
Le Sueur287822
Todd280232
Cass268628
Meeker252940
Waseca236122
Martin229331
Roseau207019
Wabasha20463
Hubbard185841
Dodge18273
Renville178643
Redwood172636
Houston170915
Cottonwood163721
Fillmore155310
Wadena154322
Pennington153519
Chippewa151538
Faribault151019
Kanabec142924
Sibley142310
Aitkin133736
Watonwan13169
Rock127719
Jackson121511
Pipestone114626
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10916
Murray10609
Swift104718
Stevens90011
Marshall87717
Clearwater86116
Koochiching81615
Lake80819
Wilkin80412
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5974
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5448
Norman5389
Unassigned48593
Kittson48422
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3203
Cook1570

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 365571

Reported Deaths: 5924
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57382622
Linn20771334
Scott19886240
Black Hawk15772308
Woodbury15102228
Johnson1443683
Dubuque13345209
Dallas1113698
Pottawattamie11073168
Story1057948
Warren574788
Clinton552592
Cerro Gordo537089
Sioux513374
Webster511293
Marshall481675
Muscatine475899
Des Moines453066
Wapello4287122
Buena Vista424140
Jasper417471
Plymouth400580
Lee374255
Marion360775
Jones297357
Henry290837
Carroll285152
Bremer283260
Crawford265940
Boone263134
Benton255555
Washington253850
Dickinson247743
Mahaska229351
Jackson221042
Clay215125
Kossuth215064
Tama209171
Delaware208640
Winneshiek196834
Page192522
Buchanan190531
Cedar189023
Hardin184943
Fayette184741
Wright183936
Hamilton179249
Harrison179273
Clayton169256
Butler164534
Mills161622
Madison161319
Floyd160142
Cherokee158438
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee150851
Iowa148124
Hancock147034
Winnebago141431
Cass137954
Calhoun137313
Grundy136233
Emmet133840
Jefferson132335
Shelby130537
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose128048
Louisa127849
Mitchell125842
Chickasaw123815
Guthrie120829
Humboldt118826
Franklin117821
Palo Alto112323
Howard104322
Montgomery103238
Clarke99824
Unassigned9760
Keokuk95631
Monroe95129
Ida90334
Adair86332
Pocahontas85222
Monona82830
Davis82324
Osceola78116
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7418
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55718
Ringgold55524
Wayne53523
Audubon50710
Adams3384
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: °
Rain is moving in this afternoon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Motorcycle group wants people to be aware of riders

Image

City of Austin holds special parade for child battling cancer

Image

RCTC baseball team clinches playoff spot

Image

Hayfield baseball team hopes to stay undefeated

Image

Aaron's Saturday Night Forecast (5/8/21)

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (5/8/21)

Image

Grand Meadow breaks ground on school greenhouse

Image

RST breaks ground on new runway

Image

Med City FC kicks off season Friday night

Image

Schaeffer Academy tennis team plays for more than just the game

Community Events