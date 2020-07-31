After burglary charges, Rochester man says he may have been trying to find his dog

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 25-year-old Rochester man is facing burglary and theft charges after he allegedly stole from Rochester Indoor Storage.

Authorities said Joseph Howard was seen on video taking a basket full of items out of a unit on Wednesday, including two tires with rims, and did the same thing from a different unit Thursday.

Officers located Howard and he admitted to going into the units but said he may have done so because he sometimes sleeps in his unit and occasionally his dog will wander off.

He is facing charges of third- and second-degree burglary and theft.