Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

After burglary charges, Rochester man says he may have been trying to find his dog

He admitted to going into the units but said he may have done so because he sometimes sleeps in his unit and occasionally his dog will wander off.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 9:38 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 25-year-old Rochester man is facing burglary and theft charges after he allegedly stole from Rochester Indoor Storage.

Authorities said Joseph Howard was seen on video taking a basket full of items out of a unit on Wednesday, including two tires with rims, and did the same thing from a different unit Thursday.

Officers located Howard and he admitted to going into the units but said he may have done so because he sometimes sleeps in his unit and occasionally his dog will wander off.

He is facing charges of third- and second-degree burglary and theft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 53692

Reported Deaths: 1634
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin17092810
Ramsey6607258
Dakota3710102
Anoka3190112
Stearns276320
Washington179243
Nobles17376
Olmsted156722
Scott127211
Mower10592
Rice9708
Blue Earth8014
Wright7595
Clay73439
Carver7232
Kandiyohi6531
Sherburne6026
Lyon4143
Todd4132
St. Louis36618
Freeborn3521
Steele3181
Watonwan2980
Benton2943
Nicollet28713
Winona23916
Martin1985
Le Sueur1961
Crow Wing18313
Beltrami1800
Cottonwood1650
Goodhue1638
Otter Tail1623
Chisago1601
Pipestone1409
Becker1291
Polk1243
Itasca12312
Pine1230
Waseca1230
Dodge1210
McLeod1210
Carlton1200
Douglas1200
Murray1191
Unassigned11840
Isanti1020
Chippewa921
Meeker832
Morrison801
Brown782
Faribault780
Sibley762
Wabasha740
Rock700
Jackson690
Pennington691
Koochiching663
Fillmore580
Renville545
Lincoln530
Mille Lacs533
Swift511
Cass502
Yellow Medicine470
Grant441
Roseau420
Houston370
Pope350
Norman330
Redwood300
Marshall270
Aitkin250
Hubbard250
Wilkin253
Kanabec231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Mahnomen201
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Lake140
Red Lake130
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 44170

Reported Deaths: 864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9388201
Woodbury361247
Black Hawk294762
Linn197087
Johnson185614
Buena Vista178212
Dallas172235
Scott154211
Dubuque145228
Marshall136424
Pottawattamie113721
Story108413
Wapello82131
Muscatine79547
Crawford7083
Webster6845
Sioux5782
Cerro Gordo56717
Tama53229
Warren4991
Jasper44524
Wright4391
Plymouth4298
Louisa37714
Dickinson3674
Washington28410
Clinton2802
Hamilton2371
Boone2242
Franklin2044
Bremer1797
Carroll1741
Clarke1713
Emmet1711
Clay1681
Hardin1550
Shelby1491
Allamakee1464
Marion1420
Des Moines1372
Poweshiek1368
Mahaska13317
Jackson1301
Guthrie1235
Benton1221
Jones1191
Cedar1161
Pocahontas1131
Hancock1082
Henry1083
Butler1052
Floyd1052
Buchanan1031
Lyon980
Cherokee971
Madison932
Taylor930
Clayton893
Harrison890
Monona890
Lee872
Humboldt861
Iowa831
Delaware821
Calhoun812
Sac790
Osceola770
Kossuth760
Mitchell760
Fayette750
Jefferson750
Mills750
Palo Alto740
Winneshiek741
Grundy711
Winnebago710
Union671
Monroe667
Page660
Worth560
Davis491
Chickasaw480
Howard470
Lucas414
Montgomery413
Appanoose403
Cass400
Greene370
Fremont310
Ida290
Audubon281
Keokuk281
Van Buren281
Ringgold221
Adair200
Decatur200
Adams150
Wayne151
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Showers return to the forecast Saturday Night into Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fundraising ongoing for Relay for Life of Freeborn County

Image

Battle of the Badges underway in Rochester

Image

Cruisin' for Cancer fundraiser in Kasson tonight

Image

Dave's Weather 7-31 6:30a

Image

Newman Catholic shuts out St. mary's in extra innings to advance to state championship.

Image

2020 Patriot Tour

Image

Guns, drugs and arrests in North Iowa

Image

Helping people return to work

Image

MN Safe Back-to-School Plan

Image

Congressman Hagedorn talks return to school at tele-town hall

Community Events