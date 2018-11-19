After blaming his girlfriend, accused burglary pleads not guilty

CRESCO, Iowa – A former employee accused of stealing from the Subway in Cresco is pleading not guilty.
Jess James Wirkler, 31, is charged with 3rd degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools. Authorities say in late September Wirkler stole $350 from the Subway where he used to work, then blamed it on his girlfriend.
He entered a not guilty plea Monday and his trial is scheduled to begin on January 9, 2019.
