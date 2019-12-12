After being placed on administrative leave, SE Minnesota police chief resigns

PLAINVIEW, Minn. - After being placed on administrative leave in September, a southeastern Minnesota police chief is resigning.

The city of Plainview, in Wabasha County, said chief of police Tim Schneider has resigned, effective Dec. 12.

He had been the chief since 2011 and began as a police officer in the city in 1995.

“The City of Plainview appreciates Tim’s service to the city and community and wishes him well in future endeavors. The city is confident that the Plainview Police Department will continue to provide law enforcement functions for the community safely, effectively, and efficiently while we make the transition on the Chief of Police position,” states Mayor Chip Cuccio.

Schneider was put on paid leave after the city received a complainted against him. The nature of that complaint is still unknown.