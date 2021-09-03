After being on the run, Austin murder suspect taken into custody

AUSTIN, Minn. - After being on the run for weeks, a wanted murder suspect is now in police custody.

The Austin Police Department said MeDarian McGruder was taken into custody Friday. He was wanted for second-degree murder.

The Austin Police Department says Tyesha Tahne Gills was 20 when she was shot and killed on uly 31. She was found injured in the 100 block of 10th Street NW after a 911 call. Gills was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, where she later died.

"The Austin Police Department wants to thank the public with their help in this case," police posted on social media.