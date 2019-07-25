Clear
BREAKING NEWS North Iowa mass murderer and drug kingpin scheduled to die in 2020 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

After being hit by a car, Rochester non-profit to start safety improvements

Photo courtesy of ExercisAbilities Photo courtesy of ExercisAbilities

Woman smashed into ExercisAbilities officer in March 2018.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 12:17 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – More than a year after a car crashed into ExercisAbilities, the nonprofit agency is going to start work on safety improvements.

A grant from the Otto Bremer Trust will help pay for the installation of reinforced safety posts, called bollards, to the front of the agency’s North Broadway Avenue location. ExercisAbilities says the money will also go toward an improved handicap ramp and a new exit to improve traffic flow and overall parking and customer safety.

“A portion of this grant makes it possible for us to assure that our participants feel safe coming to ExercisAbilities”, said Melanie Brennan, DPT, CEO and Founder. “Last year, a car accidently ran through our building and destroyed my office. I would have been badly injured if I would have been at work that day. Thankfully, we will now be able to add reinforced bollards to the front of our building to protect our clients inside.”

Rochester Asphalt and Concrete is scheduled to start construction Friday, with a grand reopening and community open house to be held when the work is completed.

Rochester police said Dawn Mulhern, 49 of Fountain, was being treated for back injuries at Exercisabilities on March 15, 2018. After leaving the clinic, she reportedly hit the gas instead of the brakes when backing out of her parking spot and hit the building.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking isolated showers tonight, severe weather chances Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Increasing Clouds & Returning Rain Chances

Image

Dustin Honken to be executed in January of 2020

Image

Looking back: Remembering the Dustin Honken murders

Image

Kasson City Council moving forward with sewage repairs

Image

Zumbro Ridge Estates breaks ground on basketball court

Image

Tracking Returning Rain Chances

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Clouds increasing and rain chances return

Image

SAW: Lisabeth Fiser of Charles City

Image

Chamber of Commerce golf

Image

Charles City softball falls in semifinals

Community Events