After being hit by a car, Rochester non-profit to start safety improvements

ROCHESTER, Minn. – More than a year after a car crashed into ExercisAbilities, the nonprofit agency is going to start work on safety improvements.

A grant from the Otto Bremer Trust will help pay for the installation of reinforced safety posts, called bollards, to the front of the agency’s North Broadway Avenue location. ExercisAbilities says the money will also go toward an improved handicap ramp and a new exit to improve traffic flow and overall parking and customer safety.

“A portion of this grant makes it possible for us to assure that our participants feel safe coming to ExercisAbilities”, said Melanie Brennan, DPT, CEO and Founder. “Last year, a car accidently ran through our building and destroyed my office. I would have been badly injured if I would have been at work that day. Thankfully, we will now be able to add reinforced bollards to the front of our building to protect our clients inside.”

Rochester Asphalt and Concrete is scheduled to start construction Friday, with a grand reopening and community open house to be held when the work is completed.

Rochester police said Dawn Mulhern, 49 of Fountain, was being treated for back injuries at Exercisabilities on March 15, 2018. After leaving the clinic, she reportedly hit the gas instead of the brakes when backing out of her parking spot and hit the building.