After an unseasonably warm stretch, the temps will be dropping

The weather is about to change.

It will remain warm and breezy on Monday, with highs in the 60s and some wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

The differences on Monday will be the addition of clouds and some showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

A strong and sharp cold front arrives Monday night, bringing an end to the warmth and a mixture of rain and snow showers on Tuesday.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android