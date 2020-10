Clouds will stick around through Thursday alongside the return of northern winds.

Plan for mostly cloudy skies and temps topping off near 40 degrees.

By Friday, sunny skies will return with temps warming back into the low 40s.

Winds will pick up during Halloween on Saturday, making things breezy but also helping to get temps to the 50-degree mark.

After a windy and cool Sunday, temperatures will quickly warm back up for the new work week. As of now, we're on track for 60s for Wednesday.