After barn fire kills 50 goats, community comes together for goat show

AUSTIN, Minn.-Dawn Carlson raises myotonic goats at her farm and also organized this year's goat show. She says the show is more than competition.

“It's family. I mean it really is family,” said Carlson.

It’s been more about nine weeks since the fire. Charred timbers is all that remains after a fire fully engulfed the barn that killed 50 goats.

“It's been very emotional some days are good some days are bad,” she said.

Only two were saved, Pipsqueak and Thanos.

“They're still here they're alive they're going to make it,” she said.

Carlson tells KIMT organizing this year's show was tough for her.

“Very therapeutic but also very hard to work things through a lot of things being here knowing that my goats aren't here. Seeing some of their offspring or just different things but I really am amazed,” she said.

What’s helping her, is the community coming together to help. Sarah Oeltjenbruns won a lot of ribbons today and says it's more than just awards.

“My favorite isn't even the goats friends showing goats,” she said.

The show is an effort to promote the Myotonic (Fainting) goat breed.

A way to show that also provides educational from farmers and breeders all across the country. This year's show offers more than just ribbons, but a community coming together to support one another through tough times.

“God gets you through it and it's true some days I don't believe it. I’m just laying in bed and missing our goats but for the most part we're going to be ok,” said Carlson.

They're slowly working to rebuild their barn.