MASON CITY, Iowa - After more than a pound of meth was found in a Mason City storage unit led to felony charges against a man, we went to authorities to find out just how far drug dealers and users will go to conceal their crimes.
“People get pretty crafty as far as the different things they do to conceal,” Cerro Gordo County Chief Deputy David Hepperly said. “False containers, false compartments, false areas of homes.”
Authorities said it’s fairly common for dealers to use locations such as storage units to run a drug operation.
“It’s not uncommon to focus on a storage unit or to have a storage unit be part of the investigation,” Hepperly said.
Hepperly said most of the meth located in Iowa comes from the Cartel in Mexico.
“We always want to work our way to the top,” he said.
Related Content
- After Mason City storage unit drug bust, authorities say meth dealers get 'crafty' to conceal crimes
- Not guilty pleas in storage unit drug bust
- Mason City woman sentenced for meth crime
- Mason City man sentenced for storage unit thefts
- Mason City man sentenced for storage unit burglary
- No prison time for convicted Mason City drug dealer
- Man charged with delivering meth in Mason City after more than a pound found in storage unit
- Mason City car dealer sentenced for laundering
- Mason City woman gets probation for meth crime
- Mason City man pleads guilty to federal meth crimes