After 8 years, 'Race: Are We So Different?' exhibit back in Rochester

The exhibit is at the Apache Mall, and then will move to the Rochester Public Library.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After 8 years, the Science Museum of Minnesota's 'Race: Are We So Different?' exhibit is back in Rochester. Through the end of January, the exhibit is in the Apache Mall, then will move to the Rochester Public Library and be there until the end of April. In 2010, the exhibit was only at the library.

"Starting out at the mall and then here at the library really is increasing the amount of people that can experience the exhibit and hopefully increasing the amount of conversations that people are having about race," says Karen Lemke, head of marketing and community engagement at the Rochester Public Library.

The exhibit walks visitors through how race was constructed throughout history, and the consequences it has had on minority groups. "I hope people will leave with an understanding that the beliefs we have about race aren't based where we thought they were and that we have, as cultures, as populations, as communities, the opportunity to think of one another in more general human terms," explains Dee Sabol, executive director of the Diversity Council.

The exhibit is slightly different now than when it was in town in 2010. It is now smaller and available in both English and Spanish.

Rochester is one of three Greater Minnesota communities chosen to host the exhibit. It was also in Worthington and Moorhead.

An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
