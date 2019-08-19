Clear

After 3 DUI arrests in 18 minutes, the Austin Police Department has a message for the public

Austin Police said it issued DUI arrests at 12:39 a.m., 12:44 a.m. and 12:57 a.m. early Monday morning.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:04 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - After three DUI arrests in 18 minutes, the Austin Police Department has a message for people driving after drinking.

“We would remind drivers to take the time to find alternative methods of travel, including calling someone else for a ride or using a designated driver, should they choose to spend an evening drinking,” the department said.

Austin Police said it issued DUI arrests at 12:39 a.m., 12:44 a.m. and 12:57 a.m. early Monday morning.

“While it is not uncommon for us to make 3 arrests of this sort on a single shift (sometimes more) it is rare to see 3 within 18 minutes (especially on a Sunday night/Monday morning),” the department said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire investigation in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days bring thousands to town

Image

Annual tractor ride brings farmers together

Image

Damaged property at Iowa Trolley Park

Image

Benefit concert for Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo

Image

Clear Lake Fire Department trains with new drone

Image

Make A Wish Ride in North Iowa

Image

Limb Lab's golf tournament fundraiser

Image

Rochester native and Olympic Trials qualifier teaches nordic skiing at Quarry Hill

Community Events