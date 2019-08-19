After 3 DUI arrests in 18 minutes, the Austin Police Department has a message for the public

AUSTIN, Minn. - After three DUI arrests in 18 minutes, the Austin Police Department has a message for people driving after drinking.

“We would remind drivers to take the time to find alternative methods of travel, including calling someone else for a ride or using a designated driver, should they choose to spend an evening drinking,” the department said.

Austin Police said it issued DUI arrests at 12:39 a.m., 12:44 a.m. and 12:57 a.m. early Monday morning.

“While it is not uncommon for us to make 3 arrests of this sort on a single shift (sometimes more) it is rare to see 3 within 18 minutes (especially on a Sunday night/Monday morning),” the department said.