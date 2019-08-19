AUSTIN, Minn. - After three DUI arrests in 18 minutes, the Austin Police Department has a message for people driving after drinking.
“We would remind drivers to take the time to find alternative methods of travel, including calling someone else for a ride or using a designated driver, should they choose to spend an evening drinking,” the department said.
Austin Police said it issued DUI arrests at 12:39 a.m., 12:44 a.m. and 12:57 a.m. early Monday morning.
“While it is not uncommon for us to make 3 arrests of this sort on a single shift (sometimes more) it is rare to see 3 within 18 minutes (especially on a Sunday night/Monday morning),” the department said.
Related Content
- After 3 DUI arrests in 18 minutes, the Austin Police Department has a message for the public
- Austin Police Department drops 411 tips program
- Austin Police Department fundraises for K9 unit
- 20-year veteran named Austin Police Department captain
- Austin man arrested after police chase
- Austin Police Department now majoring in duck rescues
- Austin Police warn to keep political signs off public property
- Austin Public Schools head back to class
- One Austin woman is spreading the message of spring
- Austin woman arrested for burglary