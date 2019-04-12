After 24 hours, thousands in north Iowa, southern Minnesota still without power

More than 24 hours since power was lost for thousands of north Iowans and southern Minnesotans, crews are still hard at work trying to get it restored.

In north Iowa, Alliant Energy is reporting more than 2,000 customers still without power. Many of those outages began early Thursday morning.

In Mower and Freeborn counties, the coop is reporting around 2,400 customers still without power. That makes up about 11 percent of customers.

People’s Energy Coop in southeastern Minnesota is reporting around 3,925 outages as of 6:20 Friday morning. That makes up around 17 percent of its customers.