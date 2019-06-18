After 2 incidents involving loose dogs, Mason City police urging residents to keep an eye on pets

MASON CITY, Iowa - After a dog attacked a person Saturday prior to a dog fight later in the day, Mason City police are urging owners to keep tabs on your pet.

On Saturday morning, a man was attacked by a pit bull. Later in the weekend, police responded to a call in the 700 block of 13 St. SE involving two dogs fighting.

Neither dog was seriously injured, but the owner of one of the dogs couldn’t provide proof of a license or rabies shots, so the dog was impounded.

The city of Mason City requires all owners of cats or dogs over six months to have a license. The cost is $10 per years for each animal that is spayed or neutered.