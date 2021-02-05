After 2 deaths, Rochester police issue warning about drug that may be fentanyl in disguise

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After two young men died recently connected to drug use, the Rochester Police Department is warning people about a drug that may be fentanyl in disguise.

Police said an 18-year-old man died after witnesses said he purchased and used a pill resembling oxycodone. A 22-year-old male with a history of drug use also died this week.

Causes of death haven’t been released but police said, “drugs purchased off the street are especially dangerous because their content and origin are unknown.”

“Investigators are working to determine the content of pills seized in a bust last month. The pills are shaped and imprinted like oxycodone but may be fentanyl – a highly potent and often deadly drug – in disguise. Other drugs sold on the street, such as Xanax, can also contain fentanyl,” police said.