Affordable housing...on wheels!

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Southeast Minnesota Together hosted an affordable housing bus tour earlier today that drove through Chatfield, Preston, and Stewartville.

Just over 20 Southeast Minnesota residents hopped on a charter bus today to learn more about the development of affordable housing in the area.

The first stop: Chatfield.

Over the last decade, Chatfield's population has grown nearly eight percent.

With population growth comes a need for more residential housing for families from all income levels.

The Chatfield tour visited three different price ranges of residential neighborhoods.

The City of Chatfield's Economic Development Administration Coordinator Chris Geisen said the city is working to foster a welcoming, healthy environment for its residents amid the population growth spurt.

"We are providing the amenities - whether that be the schools, the swimming pool, the parks - I mean, they're all very important for why people would move somewhere," said Geisen. "It's their life, it's their family, it's their time that they're spending. They want to be able to go walk, they want to be able to go ride their bikes, swim, and have fun. So if there's not any of that to do, then it's kind of a tough attraction pitch to get them to here."

The importance of affordable housing is not lost in the growth of the community's population.

"Without the affordable housing, we don't have an entry point for people to live here," said Geisen. "And that's a very important part of the jobs we're creating, the fabric of the community we want - we want to have a little bit of everything for everybody. And as people are able to buy something first, as a starter home at that affordable price point, then hopefully they can move up over time - or downsize, too. As a lot of people retire, we don't want to have them have to move away. We want to have them be able to live in Chatfield and have an opportunity to find something that's not only affordable but safe."

Geisen said the population of Chatfield is sitting at 2,997 people and he is working with the city to foster an environment that welcomes those remaining three people to Chatfield to break through that 3,000 person threshold.