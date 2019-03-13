Clear
Affordable and sustainable housing

The projects will be completed this year or early next year.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 7:12 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At the Rochester Public Library, First Home Properties and CRW Architecture and Design Group presented at Destination Medical Center's monthly Sustainability Series.

They shared details on their latest project: two single family homes. They're being designed to be both affordable and sustainable for people earning 80% of Rochester's median income, which is roughly $55,000 annually.

"The question that we're wrestling with is how much cost can we add and still have the home be affordable to people that are making less than 80 percent of area median income," explains Steve Borchardt, who is Director of Coalition for Rochester Area Housing and is involved with First Homes.

Developers expect the projects to be completed this year or early 2020.

