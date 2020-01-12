Clear

Advocates looking to turn Rochester into dementia friendly community

In Rochester, several groups are trying to educate the public to make the community dementia-friendly.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 10:46 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn-Around 50 million people worldwide are living with dementia. Each year there are nearly 10 million new cases.
This is according to the World Health Organization. In Rochester, several groups are trying to educate the public to make the community dementia-friendly.

Lynne Hemann is an advocate for those with dementia. It all started when her mom was diagnosed with cognitive impairment back in 2010 this prompted her to start seeking answers.

"I wanted to help my dad,” Hemann said. “So I started attending support groups so I could learn more information and share that with him."

Hemann was invited Sunday to shared her story with this room of people at First Unitarian Universalist Church. She is hoping she can make Rochester a dementia-friendly community. According to the Alzheimer's Association dementia is an all-encompassing term for diseases and conditions characterized by a decline in memory and other thinking skills. This can affect a person's ability to perform everyday activities.
That's why sessions like this are so helpful and important.
"A dementia-friendly community is a community that is inclusive and supports everybody including those with dementia so they feel that they are of a valuable part of the community," Hemann said.

Rhonda Lorenz attended the session. Her father has Alzheimer's Disease leaving her and her siblings to take care of him.

“I think it impacted my whole family and I think we all handle it differently," Lorenz said.

Sessions like this one allowed Lorenz to take away helpful information like how to communicate and get additional resources.

“There's a lot of good resources in the community, there are support groups for family members, there are outings you can take people with dementia to for singing or just socialization.

"When you are communicating with someone with dementia you want to remember to be very patient and have an easy tone of voice,” Hemann said. “ It’s better to talk about things in the present rather than asking them to remember things. ask lots of open-ended questions."

For information on where to find resources contact Lynne Hemann through Elder Network at (507) 285-5272

