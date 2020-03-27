Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Advocates in Minnesota work to protect the homeless from the coronavirus

Advocates for the homeless in Minnesota are taking steps to protect the vulnerable population from contracting the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:27 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Minnesota Public Radio News) — Advocates for the homeless in Minnesota are taking steps to protect the vulnerable population from contracting the coronavirus.

But, they say it's not easy given the busy shelters were people often sleep and eat in close proximity and share restrooms.

Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless executive director Rhonda Otteson tells Minnesota Public Radio News many homeless have chronic health conditions, putting them at “grave risk” if they contract COVID-19.

Hennepin County is moving medically at-risk people from homeless shelters to hotels.

And beginning Friday, Ramsey County is opening Mary Hall in St. Paul as a respite facility for homeless adults with coronavirus symptoms.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester salon delivering products to clients

Image

St. Charles Bakery providing baked goods for emergency workers

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Saturday's updated severe potential

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

What's next for spring sports?

Image

Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities

Image

Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers

Image

Unemployment claims on the rise

Image

Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers

Image

Will there be a recession?

Community Events