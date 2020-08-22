Advocates calling for changes in law, awareness for child trafficking and abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa - Human trafficking and sexual abuse are an all too common scourge. And as these concerns continue to take center stage, a group of Iowans are pushing legislators to strengthen the state's laws that punish child abusers and traffickers.

Advocates gathered in front of the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse Friday morning as part of the Justice for Our Iowa Children March, calling for changes in state law, and also give awareness to an issue that can be found in virtually every community in the country, including in our area.

Barbara Hovland founded Justice for Our Iowa Children a few years ago, after she found out that Iowa was lax in some of these laws, and felt that these can be improved. So far, there has been some progress made in Iowa's statute of limitation law; last year, Governor Reynolds signed a bill into law which extended the timeframe that someone can report abuse from 11 years to 15 years after a victim turned 18 years old. As there are 11 other states in the U.S. that have abolished the statute completely, Hovland would like to see the same done here in the next legislative session.

"Why are we giving a benefit to an abuser to use that to abuse a child, knowing they don't have any recourse? Many, many adults don't even come forward until they're 52 years old, the average age that someone comes forward to speak about it. Many push it in the back of their mind."

In addition, she would like to see more education regarding trafficking and abuse in the school system, and other areas like hotels and tourism, and encourages those who see abuse happening to report it.

"We have to make the conversation easier to talk about. We need lawmakers to step up and talk about it. We need to make good laws that are protecting our children."

According to SaveTheChildren.org, children make up 27% of all human trafficking victims worldwide; 2 out of ever 3 identified victims are girls. For other facts about trafficking, including ways to report it, click here.

For more information on Justice for Our Iowa Children, click here.