Advice from Mayo on how to ease your kids fear of vaccines

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the CDC's approval of the COVID vaccine for kids five to eleven years old this week, Mayo Clinic's Child Life Program Manager Jennifer Rodemeyer shares some tips for caregivers on how to ensure their child feels safe and comfortable when receiving the vaccine.

Make a coping plan for your child that meets their individual and specific needs.

Practice before the appointment and describe the "poke" the child will receive in their arm so they can prepare for the appointment.

Bring along a comfort item such as a stuffed animal or iPad.

Praise them after the vaccine is administered and let them know how strong they are.

Rodemeyer stated that no one knows a child better than their caregiver and emphasized the importance of a parent being that advocate for their child's needs.

"Because this year's been so difficult, I think we've got to give kids a little bit of grace stepping into the medical environment again," said Rodemeyer. "Give them time, give them patience, be that advocate as the caregiver. And for the patient, if there are things that they know work best for their body, be that voice and be that advocate. Because we want to make sure we're setting kids up for success."