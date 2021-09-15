Adult obesity has been on the rise in U.S. during pandemic

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – More Minnesotans and Iowans got fatter during 2020.

Data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Minnesota’s adult obesity rate increased from 30.1% in 2019 to 30.7% in 2020, while Iowa’s adult obesity rate went from 33.9% in 2019 to 36.5% in 2020.

Health experts say people who are obese are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and other serious health conditions including heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. Obesity is also often associated with poor physical and mental well-being.

"Obesity and other chronic health challenges have been a priority for many years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made progress more difficult,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Even as we work hard to address the impacts of the pandemic, we can’t afford to lose sight of the fact that those other health issues have not gone away. We encourage Minnesotans to safely find ways to work toward a healthy weight by being active, choosing healthy foods and connecting with friends, family and health care providers to come up with a plan to make progress toward greater well-being.”

The CDC says the national adult obesity rate rose to 31.9%, up from 31.4% in 2019. The number of states in which at least 35% of residents are obese has nearly doubled since 2018.

“Turning the tide on obesity will require addressing well-being in all sectors of our communities,” says Commissioner Malcolm. “We also need to acknowledge the existing health disparities and health inequities and address the social determinants of health, such as poverty and lack of health care access if we are to ensure everyone can be as healthy as possible.”