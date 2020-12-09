Adult and youth sports may resume in Iowa, with limited spectators

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending some pandemic restrictions and modifying others.

Masks will continue to be required when people are in an indoor public space and cannot social distance for 15 minutes or longer. Indoor social, community, business, or leisure gatherings or events are limited to no more than 15 people and outdoor gatherings must be no more than 30 people.

Two spectators will be allowed for each athlete, performer, competitor, or staff member participating in a high school-sponsored event and that will now include cheerleaders and band members. The same rule also applies to other sporting and recreational events, including youth and adult sporting events which may now resume.

These new measures take effect Thursday and continue through December 16.

The full proclamation and its other new requirements can be read by clicking here.