Adopt a senior resident and make their holiday season a little brighter

BYRON, Minn. - Among senior facility residents and staff, over 90,000 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 and because of that, many centers have shifted to either no visitors or only essential visits, which is taking a toll on the residents. Many seniors already deal with isolation and the pandemic is magnifying that feeling.

For the Benedictine Living Community in Byron, staff is on a mission to make the holiday season a little jollier. Along with decorating for the holidays, anyone can adopt a resident for just $20, then a floral arrangement from Huckleberry Floral Design and Gift in Dodge Center will be sent their way. The housing manager, Marie Peterson, said it doesn't stop there though. "Flowers always make somebody's day. We're also working with the local school district to get some little Christmas cards made to attach to the flowers," explained Peterson. "So we're very excited about the program and bringing a smile to our residents faces." She said this program will boost the morale of everyone there. "It's been tough for all of us. Staff has struggled, residents have struggled, but we're all in this together," explained Peterson. "So we're very hopeful that we're on our way out of this."

If you want to adopt a resident, you must place your order by December 12th and the arrangements will be delivered on the 16th. The Benedictine Living Community in Rochester, Kasson, Dodge Center and Hayfield are all offering the adopt a resident program as well.