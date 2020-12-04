Adopt a floor or department this Christmas at MercyOne North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Front line hospital workers, including doctors and nurses, and those working on the cleaning staff and in food service, have been putting in long hours this year, fighting against the pandemic.

This holiday season, MercyOne North Iowa is inviting the public to provide a Christmas gift for all of their colleagues, as a way to say thank you. You can adopt a floor or department, or even just donate some cash, to MercyOne. All donations will go towards providing a special surprise Christmas gift from local businesses during Christmas week.

Marketing specialist Tessa Trout says the idea came about after a doctor proposed a way on how the public can help.

"The community support so far with people calling in wanting to donate has been so great. But with visitor restrictions and our guidelines on dropping off donations at the hospital, it's not really feasible."

Not only will the hospital in Mason City benefit from the funds; the West Campus, and clinics in communities like Lake Mills, Northwood and Rockford will also be able to receive the donations.

"Our communities are really close knit communities. Doing something from the community to all of our colleagues, we thought this was the best way that we can help bridge that gap."

If you want to donate, click here. If you'd like to donate specifically to a certain floor or department, please email your request to question@mercyhealth.com. Donations are being accepted until December 21.