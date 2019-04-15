Clear
Adopt a Highway volunteers benefit state: "We try to make the highway look better than it would otherwise'

Last year, volunteers picked up 36,000 bags of litter along state roads.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 8:52 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As you drive on major highways, you probably notice trash along the sides of the roads.

Volunteers from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church have been picking up trash along Highway 52 since 1990.

They’re just one of more than 3,500 groups that spend hours cleaning up roadway ditches across Minnesota.

Last year, this ended up being a $7 million benefit for the state.

“It's a fun volunteer project,” Bert Reiman, the volunteer coordinator for St. Luke’s said. “It's a little bit of a work out, but MnDOT really helps organize it. They provide the safety vests, they provide the bags, they pick up the litter after it's done, and it gives you a good feeling to do something for the public.”

Volunteers from St. Luke’s pick up trash twice a year – in the fall and spring.

They have a tentative pick-up date set for May.

If you’d like to help, you can get in touch with the church at (507) 288-2469.

