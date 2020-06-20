Adjusting summer practices due to Covid-19

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Covid-19 pandemic has not only affected in-season sports such as baseball and softball, out-of-season sports are feeling the brunt as well.

"We got a later start date than we though we normally would have, so we missed out on a few opportunities to work with the kids," Mayo head girls basketball coach Ryan Carpenter said.

The Mayo Spartans usually begin practice the first week of June. They would practice at their home gym, but now they've found a different place to call home, practicing at Martin Luther King JR Park in Rochester.

Carpenter notes some of the changes.

"Making sure that we keep our kids separated from each other as much as we can," he said. "Designated coaches to work with those pods so that the coaches aren't transmitting back and forth."

With a large team, Carpenter had no choice but to take practices outside. Players are grouped into pods limited to 15, hand sanitizer is readily available and each player must bring their own ball.

He says the new rules have been a challenge.

"It's definitely not easy. As a coach you're constantly in adapt mode anyways and it's been a little of a unique adaptation time for us," Carpenter said.

But even with the challenges, he says it's been so important for his players to have that social interaction again.

"When you're a young teenager and you thrive with that social communication and that social interaction, and you haven't had it for so long, it's been really good for them to have that part of it," he said.