Adjusting for Covid during baseball games

OSAGE, Iowa - It's been one week since the start of Iowa high school baseball and softball games began playing under new guidelines.

Those guidelines include players, coaches and fans spreading out during games, using hand sanitizer and in some cases wearing masks. While teams are putting safety as a top priority, some schools have cancelled their seasons due to the virus.

Michael Henson is the athletic director and head baseball coach at Osage, he says they're focusing on safety and just enjoying each day they get one the diamond.

"We understand that that's always a risk and that's what we try to drive toward our players to that, I guess we can't worry about what we can't control," he said. "Just enjoy each day and then if something occurs then we'll adapt and adjust."

At least five schools in the Hawkeye state have had a player or coach test positive for Covid-19.