Addressing water quality issues in SE Minnesota

We're learning what contributes to water quality issues and how it can be addressed.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 8:54 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's a growing concern throughout Southeast Minnesota, contaminated water from fertilizers on farmland.
Yesterday, a permit was denied for a large hog farm in our area because the potential of higher groundwater pollution.
Today, The Basin Alliance for the Mississippi in Minnesota held a meeting about the problem.
The held their meeting at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in Rochester to discuss a three year study on improving nitrogen management on farmlands.

“This is a critical issue over the entire landscape of Southeastern Minnesota we have these tests that show high proportions of bad wells and bad water high nitrate levels high pesticide levels and it's leaking into the ground from our cropping systems, said Jeffrey Broberg.

Broberg attending the meeting and is apart of The Minnesota Well Owners Organization.
He says contaminated water is affecting southeast minnesotans.
There are many factors that causes ground water to become polluted.
University of Minnesota educator Greg Klinger says it’s to find a solution where all parties are satisfied is difficult.

“It's a big complicated issue. I think what a lot of data suggests it's going to take a lot of different solutions, trying a lot of different things to address a lot of those issues,” he said.

Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
