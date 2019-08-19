Clear

Addressing traffic and parking concerns in Rochester

A new form of transportation in Rochester that will make it easier to get around downtown. It's called a transit circulator because it would circle around the downtown area.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Graham park is one of the options for one of the routes for the transit circulator to make a stop. City leaders and residents were able to learn more about transit circulator.
The city is debating whether to have a light-rail or a rapid transit bus, it's all to reduce traffic coming downtown.
“A light rail is a fixed system that would probably be in place for quite sometime it usually cost around three to four times more that a bus rapid transit. The bus rapid transit would be along the sides of a road and make it so the buses can pull up to a podium open the door and people can get in,” said City councilmen Mark Bilderback.

The city received a federal grant for over $700,000.
Each option would cost millions to operate and maintain. For residents including Dana Knaak, it’s a necessity to address the issue before it's too late.
“If we do nothing we will have a grid lock, no question about it. One more option to reduce traffic downtown,” he said.

Actual votes on which transit option to take will happen later this year.

