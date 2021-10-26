Addressing the worker vacancy gap

MASON CITY, Iowa - No matter where you go, the 'now hiring' signs are still up.

Despite the unemployment rate improving in Iowa, down to 4.1% in August, many employers are still finding it challenging to fill open positions.

At the state-run Iowa Works, operations manager James Arvidson has heard from employers about these struggles. Some job seekers say a lack of childcare is keeping them out of the workforce.

"Our state has been one of the top states in the country for dual income families. I think there's a lot of people out there who may have found ways to make it work with going back down to one income. They're looking for a place for the kids to go before they can even think about the second spouse going back to work."

And some folks feel that now is the perfect time to make a change.

"People have taken this time to really reassess their values and work life balance, and even career choices."

Arvidson says an increasing number of employers are offering on the job training to get workers on board quickly.

"Employers, now more than they've been in a long time, are willing to take a good candidate who's a motivated person, who's willing to learn and show them the ropes. They know now that if we can find the right person, we can train them in house or we can work with them and a community college to do something like a registered apprenticeship or some type of work based learning. Employers are really going that route these days."

Iowa Works was one of several partners at Monday morning's Iowa Workforce Development roundtable, part of a series of meetings with organizations around the state to address Iowa's workforce shortage. One of the other participants in the roundtable along was NIACC. As the dean of continuing education and economic development, and of the newly branded Business and Workforce Solutions, Patti Hanson says there are apprenticeship programs, including available funding to offset the cost of training (for both new and existing employees), and short-term certificate training available through the school to get people into the workforce sooner.

"They have some of those basic foundational skills. We can get them in and get them out in a short amount of time with those skills."

Hanson believes the combination of NIACC, Iowa Works, K-12 education, and businesses can address and close the worker vacancy gap.

"If all of these players work together, I think we're going to find that success to really impact the needs and gaps and challenges of the workforce."