Addressing snow blower repairs before a winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County has experienced a light dusting of snow but more is still in the forecast.

To prepare for the storm you may want to check your snow equipment to make sure it's working properly.

After living in Minnesota for decades Herbert Espinda knows when it's time to shovel and when it's time to rev up the snow blower.

On snowier days than today Espinda says he'll even help out his neighbors because, "Once you get it started you might as well keep it blowing until you run out of gas!"

Hilltop Repair and Services in Stewartville says this is the time of year snow blowers need some TLC .

Owner Bill Carr said, "When we get snowstorms, business goes up immensely, it's all dependent on the snow this time of year."

Carr says it's usually one main issue that most shops see when equipment comes in for repairs.

He explained, "Gas related problems are the biggest problems that most shops are going to see this time of year."

Carr says to keep equipment functional use non-ethanol gas and make sure to change it regularly.

"On average gas in a gas can is 30 days. If you have gas that sits for 90 days in your garage with the humidity and the temperatures the ethanol in the gas attracts moisture so you're just putting the moisture right in your snow blower and that's what causes all the issues," added Carr.

Carr says on average repairing gas problems can run $125-$150.