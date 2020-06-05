Additional funds will soon be available to help with your groceries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For many homes the past few months, the budget for groceries skyrocketed unexpectedly when students started at-home learning because of the pandemic. If your children receive free or reduced lunches during the school year, there will soon be money that you can apply for, to help out your own grocery bill.

The Pandemic EBT is a federal initiative to provide additional funds to students from age 5 to 18. Cathy Skogen with MN Prairie said this is meant to supplement lost food benefits from March to May while students weren't in school. Each child who qualifies will get $325, but you must apply for it. Skogen said any household that's already receiving SNAP benefits should've automatically got the additional funds loaded on to their EBT cards. She explained having this extra money available for food is crucial right now. "I think there are a lot of people that struggle with hunger," said Skogen. "Having these additional funds will help with nutrition for their families. Especially as summer starts and and the food programs through the schools is stopping, this will help buy some food items for those families."

If you need to apply because you're not receiving SNAP benefits, you can do so starting on June 8th, but the application will only be open until June 30th. This is only a one time offer, additional funds will not be available after that. Skogen recommends contacting your local human service agency if you need help with it. For more information, you can visit the website.