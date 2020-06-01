Additional funds are now available to help you pay for utility bills

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There is now additional funds available to help you pay your pay heat and electric bills if you need it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Energy Assistance is a federal program that can help you with any unpaid or current heating and electric bills. This is the second wave of funds made available for customers. Tony Benson with Rochester Public Utilities said if you've already applied and got denied the first time, you have another opportunity to get approved. "Even if you think you might need some additional assistance in the future or if you've never reached out to energy assistance in the past, it can't hurt to look into it," Benson explained.

Any homeowner or renter with unpaid balances is eligible to apply for the Energy Assistance Program to help with their past due and or current balances. You will need proof of one month's income when you apply. "Everyone's struggling. Any opportunity, any resource out there to help out local families, the local community, take advantage of it. That's what I say," said Benson.

If you need to apply, the deadline is July 1st. There are many different ways for you to submit the application. You can check out Three Rivers website for more information.