Additional $300 weekly unemployment boost approved for Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More money is headed into the pockets of those who are experiencing unemployment due to COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Federal approval come over the weekend for a short term $300 weekly unemployment boost.

It comes after the Department of Employment and Economic Development says the additional $600 unemployment payment was halted in late July.

Commissioner Steve Grove explained, “It's certainly not as much as we had with the $600 top-off but it's something, and we know something really matters for the hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who every week are unemployed right now, and asking for those benefits to keep their families moving and keep food on the table and keep rent payments up at a very difficult time.”

DEED says those eligible for the assistance won’t have to apply. The awards will be included in weekly checks for those who have lost their jobs as a direct result of the pandemic.

He added, “The extra $300 will help. It is, again, short term. We certainly hope Congress can do more and actually pass legislation that would increase these extra benefits far into the future or at least the foreseeable future as the pandemic continues to stress our economy but for now the short term program does help a little.”

There is no set date when people will begin reviving the funds. However, the U.S. Treasury is expected to forward money for the program to the state soon and then the state agency will start processing payments.

The funds should last at least through September; or until the program’s funds run out.