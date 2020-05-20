Adding a new tool in the fight against coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa - Front line workers have continually poured their labors in fighting the coronavirus. And while many are utilizing N-95 masks, which act as a strong defense against the virus and are cheap, they are also in short supply. Then the question becomes, what to do when it comes to cleaning them?

There may be a solution in sight.

At a special workshop this morning with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, CG Public Health and Cerro Gordo Co. Emergency Management discussed the possibility of acquiring a machine called the TOMI SteraMist. It decontaminates surfaces and can clean the masks, which can not only help extend the life of a mask, but also help cut down on using them only one time. In addition, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics utilizes the machine to great success.

"Our emergency operations center is always focused on what supplies we might need. Logistics realizes we have limitations with certain personal protective equipment. You look at what's available for N-95 masks and compare that against the need, and it's pretty clear that there are extremely limited supplies for these devices that are generally single use that have been otherwise talked about using more often than originally intended. We're looking at other ways to extend the life of the N-95's that we do have, and this tool is an option for us to potentially use."

Public Health Director Brian Hanft has reached out to the inventor of the SteraMist about the effectiveness of the device, and wants to make it available for all front line workers not just in Cerro Gordo County, but across the region.

"If we can extend the reuseability of these masks because we can disinfect them and return them to the person that wore it before, it makes sense that we go down this path."

The Board of Supervisors have not yet decided on approving the purchase of the machine, which is slated to cost around $25,000. If approved, Hanft says it can take 3-4 weeks before it could be put to use.