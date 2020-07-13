Added stress and anxiety because of recent changes happening right now is normal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are many things changing for us right now. Between the coronavirus pandemic and protests happening, that could be creating more stress and anxiety.

That stress and anxiety you may be feeling right now is completely normal. But checking in and staying on top of your mental health is just as important as your physical health. That's according to Zumbro Valley Health Center in Rochester.

KIMT spoke with a mental health professional who said they've been busy these last few weeks trying to help clients work through their feelings. Crystal Guyse explained issues surrounding racial injustice have been around for decades, but the death of George Floyd is bringing up new conversations and feelings that some might not have realized they had. "I've definitely heard other clinicians, clients that I've worked with talk about the difficulty they're experiencing with things that are going on right now, said Guyse. "Rioting and just the build up of what's been going on for years and years with this stuff."

Guyse said their goal at Zumbro Valley Health Center is to represent and mirror the community as best as they can through their own staff. She said their mental health professionals are being educated on how to offer culturally competent resources and services. "It definitely shows that it's a value I would say of our agency," Guyse explained. "But also that there's a training, that understanding, that expertise, that cultural incompetence."

Guyse recommends reaching out to loved ones and have a conversation with someone because that can do more for your mental health than you might realize. She said if you're wanting to learn more and educate yourself on the issues surrounding racial injustice, there are plenty of books out there that can help you with that. She even ecourages forming a book club and sharing with others.

If you would like more information about the resources available at Zumbro Valley Health Center, you can visit their website.