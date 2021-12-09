Clear
BREAKING NEWS Winter Storm Warning issued for much of viewing area as storm track takes shape Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Actor Jussie Smollett convicted of staging a phony hate crime

Actor Jussie Smollett, second from right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, center, and unidentified siblings after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charle
Actor Jussie Smollett, second from right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, center, and unidentified siblings after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charle

Claimed he was victim of anti-gay, racist attack in Chicago.

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 5:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.

In the courtroom as the verdict was read, Smollett stood and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction.

The jury found the 39-year-old guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct — one count for each separate time he was charged with lying to police in the days immediately after the alleged attack. He was acquitted on a sixth count, of lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

The charge is a class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if convicted, Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

The damage to his personal and professional life may be more severe. Smollett lost his role on the TV program “Empire” after prosecutors said the alleged attack was a hoax, and he told jurors earlier this week that “I’ve lost my livelihood.”

The jury deliberated for just over nine hours Wednesday and Thursday after a roughly one-week trial in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019. They said Smollett orchestrated the hoax, telling them to put a noose around his neck and rough him up in view of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted video of the hoax made public via social media.

Smollett testified that he was the victim of a real hate crime, telling jurors “there was no hoax.” He called the brothers “liars” and said the $3,500 check he wrote them was for meal and workout plans. His attorneys argued that the brothers attacked the actor — who is gay and Black — because they are homophobic and didn’t like “who he was.” They also alleged the brothers made up the story about the attack being staged to get money from Smollett, and that they said they wouldn’t testify against him if Smollett paid them each $1 million.

In closing arguments on Wednesday, a prosecutor told jurors there was “overwhelming evidence” that Smollett staged the attack, then lied to police about it for publicity. His defense attorney said prosecutors' case was based on lies.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury that Smollett caused Chicago police to spend enormous resources investigating what they believe was a fake crime.

“Besides being against the law, it is just plain wrong to outright denigrate something as serious as a real hate crime and then make sure it involved words and symbols that have such historical significance in our country,” Webb said.

He also accused Smollett of lying to jurors, saying surveillance video from before the alleged attack and that night contradicts key moments of Smollett’s testimony.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche called the brothers “sophisticated liars" who may have been motivated to attack Smollett because of homophobia or because they wanted to be hired to work as his security.

“These guys want to make money,” he said.

Webb questioned why Smollett didn’t turn over his cellphone to police or give them a DNA sample or access to his medical records to help with the investigation. Smollett testified he doesn’t trust Chicago police, and that he was concerned about his privacy.

“If he was a true victim of a crime he would not be withholding evidence,” Webb said.

Uche called it “nonsense” for Chicago police to ask Smollett for his DNA when he was still considered the victim of a crime. He noted Smollett later provided DNA to the FBI for a separate investigation into hate mail he had received at the “Empire” studio shortly before the alleged attack.

“He wasn’t hiding anything,” Uche said.

The disorderly conduct charge is a class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 948490

Reported Deaths: 9898
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1850572073
Ramsey768851065
Dakota70191601
Anoka66615605
Washington42327372
Stearns34789293
St. Louis30743425
Scott27004192
Wright26881235
Olmsted23233132
Sherburne19697131
Carver1739674
Clay12390110
Blue Earth1190271
Rice11831144
Crow Wing11561127
Chisago1026582
Kandiyohi10085110
Otter Tail10066132
Benton9422132
Goodhue8477101
Beltrami8378103
Douglas8116101
Itasca7962102
Mower752650
McLeod745584
Isanti731687
Winona728758
Steele709935
Morrison689582
Becker640575
Polk615589
Freeborn588947
Carlton569578
Mille Lacs551283
Nicollet540761
Lyon540263
Pine534244
Nobles532454
Cass513256
Todd503045
Brown482462
Le Sueur478036
Meeker446560
Waseca398234
Martin397546
Wabasha388010
Dodge375212
Hubbard363949
Roseau326032
Fillmore315715
Wadena309141
Redwood287846
Houston281517
Renville274651
Faribault267536
Sibley264519
Kanabec263039
Pennington258330
Cottonwood237333
Aitkin231552
Chippewa226043
Pope211710
Watonwan204221
Yellow Medicine192425
Koochiching184325
Rock179531
Swift178224
Stevens173811
Jackson165016
Clearwater161822
Marshall156722
Murray154711
Pipestone154329
Lake135725
Lac qui Parle126026
Wilkin123716
Mahnomen109515
Norman106510
Grant104611
Big Stone9696
Lincoln9105
Kittson78023
Red Lake72111
Traverse6136
Unassigned545124
Lake of the Woods5365
Cook3211

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 538493

Reported Deaths: 7379
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk83651809
Linn33855430
Scott27940295
Black Hawk22877382
Woodbury21068263
Johnson20619108
Dubuque19529243
Pottawattamie16641214
Dallas15905115
Story1424359
Warren8837107
Clinton8408115
Cerro Gordo8405125
Webster7600124
Des Moines7216106
Marshall684194
Muscatine6839117
Wapello6724145
Jasper643991
Sioux631677
Lee6081106
Marion577497
Buena Vista507649
Plymouth500988
Henry430355
Benton427960
Jones423964
Bremer410873
Boone406842
Washington402564
Mahaska380966
Carroll377655
Crawford360447
Jackson342047
Buchanan327043
Dickinson322455
Delaware312155
Kossuth303877
Clay300536
Hardin297053
Fayette296956
Tama288478
Page280033
Winneshiek277944
Cedar276227
Wright273350
Floyd266849
Hamilton265057
Clayton258360
Harrison249979
Poweshiek247343
Butler243546
Iowa241736
Madison240925
Cass239467
Jefferson237244
Mills232830
Winnebago230939
Hancock230140
Cherokee222747
Allamakee215556
Appanoose214857
Lyon213942
Shelby205842
Union203541
Calhoun202219
Humboldt192931
Franklin191931
Chickasaw191722
Grundy191137
Mitchell189343
Emmet184346
Louisa182953
Sac179226
Guthrie173238
Clarke166929
Montgomery165446
Keokuk155839
Palo Alto155432
Howard155224
Monroe146840
Ida138141
Greene130618
Lucas129227
Monona128540
Davis128425
Worth12679
Pocahontas123225
Adair121539
Decatur107713
Osceola107418
Taylor102914
Fremont100813
Van Buren98622
Wayne86925
Ringgold82229
Audubon79517
Adams6029
Unassigned480
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking a winter storm for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

8th annual FEAST! festival

Image

MnDOT prepares for tomorrow's storm

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester man sentenced to decades in prison for triple-murder

Image

Med-city gears up for snowstorm with shovels, salt, and groceries

Image

Law Enforcement Training Simulator 4

Image

Iowa DOT preparing for winter storm 4

Image

Renard Carter Sentence

Image

Holiday of Hope

Image

Safe at Home

Image

Stocking Up For The Snow Storm

Community Events