Activists voice opposition to escalation of war with Iran

Activist banded together in downtown Rochester to voice out against warn in Iran and protest the way President Trump is handling tension with the country.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 6:08 PM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Activist banded together in downtown Rochester to voice out against warn in Iran and protest the way President Trump is handling tension with the country.

Around 20 activists gather in Peace Plaza around 5pm.

The rally's organizer, Tyler Saro, says Trump's assassination of Iranian General Soleimani was reckless so protesters are hoping to spread a "No War" message.

Saro says he's a war veteran who doesn't want to see any more innocent lives lost.

He explained, "I's kind of a tipping point for me. I've been deployed to Iraq, Iran and Kuwait. I've lost friends. It's not beneficial. It's just going to hurt more people in our future generations."

The protest comes just after the House of Representatives voted in favor of a war powers resolution which limits the president's ability to engage in hostilities with the country. It passed largely along party lines with 224 voting in favor and 194 voting against.

Community Events